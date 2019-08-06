This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Teenager charged after six-year-old boy 'thrown' from London's Tate Modern

The teenager was arrested on Sunday.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 7:13 AM
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

A TEENAGER HAS been charged with attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was allegedly thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London. 

The 17-year-old male was arrested on Sunday after the boy was thrown from the viewing platform of the gallery. The boy is in a critical condition in hospital. 

The teenager will appear before Bromley Youth Court at 10am this morning, the Metropolitan Police confirmed. 

Police do not believe that there was a link between the teenager and the six-year-old boy.

The Tate Modern, a leading contemporary art museum on the banks of the River Thames, was initially locked down but visitors were later allowed to leave following the alleged incident.

“Police were called at around 2.40pm on 4 August to reports of a young boy thrown from the tenth-floor viewing platform of the Tate Modern,” the police statement said.

“The six-year-old victim was found on a fifth-floor roof. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.”

The Tate Modern is Britain’s top visitor attraction, with 5.87 million visits in 2018, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

On Twitter, the Tate Modern wrote: “All our thoughts are with the child and his family.”

Additional reporting from - © AFP 2019

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

