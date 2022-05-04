External review called into mother's death after birth at Kerry hospital

AN EXTERNAL REVIEW has been called into the death of a mother after she gave birth at a hospital in Kerry.

Tatenda Faith Mukwata, who lived in Kenmare, died in University Hospital Kerry on 21 April after the birth of her daughter Eva.

The South/Southwest Hospital Group, which the Kerry hospital is part of, confirmed that a review is ongoing into her death, as first reported by the Irish Examiner.

In a statement to The Journal, the SSWHG said that “following a maternal death at UHK on the 21st of April an expert external review immediately commenced at the hospital”.

“This review is ongoing,” the hospital group said.

The group said that management and staff at University Hospital Kerry “extend their deepest sympathies” to Tatenda’s family.

Tatenda was the mother of four daughters and is survived by her parents, brother, and grandmother.

She was remembered at a funeral mass yesterday morning in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, where she was living nearby at the Atlantic Lodge direct provision centre.

Tatenda Faith Mukwata Source: Rip.ie

Parish priest Father George Hayes described the “special memories” of Tatenda’s loved ones of a “vibrant and a caring mother, memories of a loving daughter and of a dear friend”.

He acknowledged the “suddenness” and tragedy of her death as a young mother.

“Over the years that Tatenda lived here in Kenmare, she made many friends through her work,” the priest said.

“I know from speaking to some people over recent days how much Tatenda was a valued and warm member of staff and how she was looking forward to a future career, having signed up to a course training her to be a nurse.

“That caring for others is a sign of her character and her personality.”