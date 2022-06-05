#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Sunday 5 June 2022
Poll: Have you struggled to get a taxi home after a night out recently?

Have you had trouble hailing one, or not a bother?

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 11:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A SHORTAGE OF taxis in Dublin is being described as a ‘crisis’ that could escalate significantly.

There has been a drop-off in active taxi drivers since the start of the pandemic and the industry has failed to recover following the lifting of restrictions, leading to safety concerns for people attempting to get home after a night out.

Sometimes you can get lucky by being in the right spot at the right time, but others might be left waiting for some time before being able to hail one.

So today we’re asking: Have you struggled to get a taxi home from a night out recently, either in Dublin or in another part of the country?


Poll Results:

Yes (58)
I haven't used a taxi recently (29)
I haven't been on a night out recently (25)
No (15)




About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

