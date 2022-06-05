Poll: Have you struggled to get a taxi home after a night out recently?

A SHORTAGE OF taxis in Dublin is being described as a ‘crisis’ that could escalate significantly.

There has been a drop-off in active taxi drivers since the start of the pandemic and the industry has failed to recover following the lifting of restrictions, leading to safety concerns for people attempting to get home after a night out.

Sometimes you can get lucky by being in the right spot at the right time, but others might be left waiting for some time before being able to hail one.

So today we’re asking: Have you struggled to get a taxi home from a night out recently, either in Dublin or in another part of the country?

