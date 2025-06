TWENTY-FIVE PEOPLE from across Ireland and the UK have raised €1.5m for children and young people impacted by cancer – by climbing the highest mountain in every county across the island of Ireland.

The 25 people completed the challenge “26 Mountains 2 Mayo” in just nine days.

The participants climbed a total of 11,000 metres, the equivalent of ascending Mount Everest 1.25 times. They endured “rain, winds, low visibility and gruelling terrain, as well as sleep deprivation with early morning starts and late night”, a spokesperson for the group said.

They began climbing Errigal in Co Donegal on 7 June, and finished the challenge at Mweelrea in Co Mayo on 15 June.

The 26 Mountains 2 Mayo team pictured at Ashford Lodge in Cong, Co. Mayo after completing their 26 mountain challenge. Picasa Picasa

The funds raised will go directly to Cancer Fund for Children. The charity’s services are delivered in hospitals, family homes, and at its short break centre in Co Down, Daisy Lodge.

Demand for the use of Daisy Lodge “far exceeds capacity”, and the charity is preparing to build a second Daisy Lodge in Co Mayo, with construction due to commence next month.

CEO of Belfast medical technology manufacturer Axial3D, Roger Johnston, who was the driving force behind the challenge, said that the team was proud to have walked for the children impacted by cancer.

“This was more than a test of strength, it was a show of solidarity with children who climb their own mountains every day,” he said.

The head of the charity, Phil Alexander, said that every week, around ten children and young people in Ireland are diagnosed with cancer. He commended the team for raising funds and awareness.