A TEENAGE SCHOOLBOY has been accused of stabbing a youth twice in the back, puncturing his lung, after knocking him off his e-scooter on a busy street in Dublin city centre.

The 16-year-old appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court facing charges of assault causing harm to a male in his late teens, and production of a knife at Liffey Street Lower on May 19 last year.

His identity cannot be disclosed because he is a minor with the legal right to anonymity.

Video footage of the crime was played during the preliminary hearing to determine his trial venue.

Summarising the prosecution evidence, Garda Micheal MacSuibhne stated that the victim was knocked off his e-scooter while travelling along the street and ended up against railings, where the teenage defendant attacked him.

The court heard that the boy pulled out a knife from his trousers, inflicted “two stab injuries to his [the victim's] back”, and placed the weapon back into his pants.

The court heard that he then left the scene on the youth’s e-scooter.

Photos of the injuries suffered were submitted to the court, which heard he made a full recovery.

However, Judge Brendan Toale noted that the victim suffered a punctured lung and he observed from the evidence presented that there were “quite deep stab wounds”.

Garda MacSuibhne agreed that the accused had travelled to the scene on another e-scooter driven by an older adult male in his early 20s.

The injured victim made his way to Jervis Street where a Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance crew treated him and then took him to the Mater hospital.

The court heard there were no issues about the defendant’s level of maturity or education.

Refusing jurisdiction, Judge Toale concluded that the Children’s Court’s sentencing powers were insufficient to deal with the offences.

The boy will appear again in March to be served with a book of evidence and have his case sent to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The teenager, accompanied to court by his parents, was remanded on bail. He has not yet indicated a plea.