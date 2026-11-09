Ticketmaster trial over alleged misleading prices for Oasis gigs delayed to 'resolve' evidence issues

TICKETMASTER’S TRIAL OVER alleged misleading prices for the 2025 Oasis reunion concerts in Croke Park has been delayed to “resolve” evidence disclosure issues.

The case, which commenced at Dublin District Court in September, follows an investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The four-day hearing was originally expected to commence in December, but when the case resumed last month, it emerged that it would have to be pushed back into the new year.

On Monday, it was listed again to schedule the hearing date; however, counsel for the CCPC sought a three-week adjournment by consent with the defence.

Judge Michael Ramsey noted from the barrister that the CCPC was trying to “resolve disclosure issues” with the defendant company.

He adjourned the case until 30 November for mention and to set the trial date.

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The company faces two charges under Section 47 of the Consumer Protection Act surrounding information provided to concertgoers who bought Platinum tickets, which give fans access to some of the most popular tickets at a price set by the organiser.

Earlier, defence counsel said, “I anticipate that this matter will be fully contested” and that an expert report had to be obtained.

Prosecutor Ronan Kennedy SC, for the CCPC, said both parties had already exchanged correspondence.

Ticketline Unlimited Company, trading as Ticketmaster, faces two charges under the Consumer Protection Act 2007 over concert tickets sold on 31 August 2024.

The first charge alleges that the firm engaged in a misleading commercial practice by offering the tickets in a manner likely to deceive consumers regarding the product’s main characteristics and specifications.

The second alleges that Ticketmaster provided material information concerning ticket prices in a manner that was unclear, unintelligible, ambiguous, or untimely.

Platinum tickets give fans access to some of the most popular tickets at a price set by the event organiser.

The court has heard that the defence expects to call around a dozen witnesses.