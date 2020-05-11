This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 11 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenage boy charged with rape at Dublin housing estate two years ago

The boy has not indicated how he will plead.

By Tom Tuite Monday 11 May 2020, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago 14,333 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5096281
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A TEENAGE BOY has been charged with rape of a female in Dublin almost two years ago.

The boy, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court.

He was charged with rape of a female at a housing estate in west Dublin on a date in August 2018. He was aged 15 at the time of the allegation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

The Children’s Court has discretion to consider dealing with most serious offences that are otherwise sent to a higher court.

It can only do so taking into account the age and level of maturity, as well as other relevant factors, into consideration.

However, it cannot consider accepting jurisdiction if a young person is charged with rape.

The boy, who has not indicated how he will plead, was remanded on bail to appear again at the juvenile court next month to be served with a book of evidence by the prosecution. Once served, he can then be sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

He was accompanied to court by counsel and a family member.

Bail was set subject to him obeying several bail terms.

He was warned that he must surrender his passport and not apply for new travel documentation, reside at a specific address and have no contact with, or threaten, the complainant.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie