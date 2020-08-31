17-year-old admits to killing teen but denies murder

A 17-YEAR-old has admitted killing but denies the murder of another teen who was stabbed during an encounter between groups of youths at a Dublin park.

The accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

He is charged with the murder of Azzam Raguragai (18) on May 10, 2019 at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14.

Before a jury of six men and six women was sworn today, the teenager pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to murder. The plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury that the case arises out of an incident when two groups of teenagers encountered one another at Finsbury Park.

The deceased was in one group, he said, and the accused in the other.

The judge added: “During the course of that encounter it is alleged that the accused stabbed the deceased.”

Mr Justice McDermott said the case had been the subject of some media coverage and that if any potential juror felt they could not give a fair, impartial and independent judgement they should not serve on the jury.

The trial will open tomorrow.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.