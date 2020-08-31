This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

17-year-old admits to killing teen but denies murder

He is charged with the murder of Azzam Raguragai (18) in May 2019.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 31 Aug 2020, 8:31 PM
50 minutes ago 10,781 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191978

A 17-YEAR-old has admitted killing but denies the murder of another teen who was stabbed during an encounter between groups of youths at a Dublin park.

The accused, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

He is charged with the murder of Azzam Raguragai (18) on May 10, 2019 at Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14.

Before a jury of six men and six women was sworn today, the teenager pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to murder. The plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury that the case arises out of an incident when two groups of teenagers encountered one another at Finsbury Park.

The deceased was in one group, he said, and the accused in the other.

The judge added: “During the course of that encounter it is alleged that the accused stabbed the deceased.”

Mr Justice McDermott said the case had been the subject of some media coverage and that if any potential juror felt they could not give a fair, impartial and independent judgement they should not serve on the jury.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The trial will open tomorrow.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie