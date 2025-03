A TEENAGER WHO was arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Co Donegal in the early hours of Monday morning has been released without charge.

Anthony and Martin Gallagher, brothers aged in their 60s, were walking home from a night out in Letterkenny.

The two men were critically injured after being struck by a car at the town’s Lower Main Street just before 3am.

They were both rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital to receive emergency treatment.

However, Anthony Gallagher subsequently died from his injuries.

He was a well-known figure in the town where he was employed as a ‘lollilop’ man helping schoolchildren to cross the road – less than 50 yards from where he was fatally injured.

His brother Martin was transferred to Galway University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries sustained in the incident.

A male teenager who was driving the vehicle was arrested at the scene and has been released without charge.

A garda spokesperson said files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.