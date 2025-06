DUBLIN’S ‘LOVE LANE’ in Temple Bar has officially been restored, over a decade after its initial installation in 2014.

The lane, which is located in Crampton Court, was restored by the original artist Anna Doran, supported by Dublin City Council and the Temple Bar Company.

The lane is comprised of tiles bearing deconstructed hearts and short messages. There are over 100 public contributions that are displayed on tiles on the lane, which include quotes, poems, lyrics and dedications.

There are hundreds of tiles on the lane.

Over the years, the lane has been subject to graffiti and damage. In 2018, it was revamped by Doran, and this year it has been redesigned to “better withstand the challenges of being a public mural and to ensure its longevity.”

Love is alive in Dublin! ❤️ As part of the ‘Love The Lanes’ initiative, Dublin City Council and the Temple Bar Company celebrate Anna Doran’s restoration of ‘Love Lane’ in Crampton Court.



This vibrant pathway features over 100 public contributions of quotes, poems, and… pic.twitter.com/SoVzHcqmYm — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 11, 2025

Speaking during the restoration in a video put out by the council, Doran said: “I get lots of different types of quotes. Some of them are poetry, some of them are lyrics from songs, some of them are quite Dublin quotes, like, ‘you’re a smasher, two eggs and a rasher’.”

Advertisement

Some other messages on tiles include “You’re bleedin’ deadly” and “Le ghrá, anois agus go deo”.

“What I find really amazing is how people when they submit their quote for their time they’ll tell me the background behind each of the tiles. So every single tile here has a story behind it and it’s really special.”

Doran said that it was her fourth time doing the lane. The same concept and design has been maintained but this time, the lane has been fully tiled using custom tiles for outdoor use. These were installed by professional tiler Dan Milici, aiming to significantly extend the mural’s lifespan.

The lane pictured in October 2023. AlexMastro / Alamy Stock Photo AlexMastro / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

“I think the public are going to be really excited about this new phase of Love Lane,” Doran said.

The lane has long been a popular spot in the city for tourists and others hoping to take pictures – it is not unusual to see newlyweds posing for pictures in front of the tiles.

Doran added that she never would’ve imagined that her outdoor artwork would become so popular.

“Love Lane has long been a heartfelt tribute to Dublin—a lane created for the people, by the people. It celebrates the city’s spirit and community.”