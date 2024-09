GARDAÍ ARRESTED TEN people today in relation to 31 separate incidents of shoplifting in the Bridewell area in Dublin.

Five men and five women were arrested as part of ongoing investigations under Operation Táirge by Gardaí attached to Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin 7 .

The ten people (aged 20s-40s) have appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Two other people arrested today are now referred to the Garda National Youth Diversion Programme while warrants are presently being served on a further 13 people for retail theft offences.

These incidents of theft occurred in both large international chain stores as well as local, independent retailers within our community.

Operation Táirge commenced last December with the aim of reducing organised retail crime which has an adverse effect on the economy, the profitability of the retail sector and small business owners in particular