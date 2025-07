TENNIS TOURNAMENTS AND events held across Ireland have raised over €165,000 for cancer care, support, and research so far this year.

Tennis4Cancer (T4C) is a fundraising initiative launched by tennis coach Grace Owens. Its aim is to rally the tennis community across Ireland to support two cancer charities: ARC Cancer Support Centres and the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The amount raised will be evenly split between both charities.

Since 2019, local tennis clubs from all over the country have raised funds by organising a range of different activities from coffee mornings to grand slam tournaments.

T4C was established after a number of people in the tennis community had been affected by cancer. Over 40 clubs are now involved.

Owens is appealing for more tennis clubs across the country to become involved with the fundraising. Clubs across Ireland have hosted “a variety of events” to support the initiate, and more are expected to join in before the end of the year.

Advertisement

The Tennis4Cancer campaign is officially supported by Tennis Ireland and Tennis Coach Ireland.

Conor Niland, former Irish No.1 and ex-ATP Tour professional, is the patron of the campaign.

Owens said that she is “delighted” at the response to the campaign and the funds already raised.

“In April, we held our ‘Tennis4Cancer Weekender’, which got our fundraising year off to a great start.

“Over 40 Tennis Clubs from all over the country have come together since then to host a variety of fun fundraising tennis events.

“It’s great to see the tennis community coming together to support these two great cancer charities, Arc and NBCRI, and I would love to have lots more clubs involved between now and the end of the year,” she said.

ARC Cancer Support Centres offer free professional support services, including counselling and complementary therapies, to adults and children affected by cancer and to their loved ones.

The National Breast Cancer Research Institute funds groundbreaking breast cancer research based at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway.