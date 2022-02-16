Covid isolation rules and possible scale-back of testing to be discussed by public health experts

In a letter to party members, Varadkar also discussed the cost of living package, sports grant allocations and road infrastructure.

PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS will meet tomorrow to discuss “the most appropriate use of testing going forward” as well as the rules relating to self-isolation and restricted movements, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told his parliamentary party in correspondence today.

Writing to party members ahead of tonight’s party meeting, which he cannot attend as he is in France attending an EU Trade Ministers meeting, he said the Covid situation remains “stable”.

The Journal reported yesterday that it is expected that face-mask wearing is likely to become optional shortly in areas such as shops and on public transport.

Face-mask wearing for children is also set to be lifted possibly as early as next week.

There are some political indications that there will be a further scaling back of testing in the weeks ahead.

Members of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Monday night ahead of their meeting tomorrow.

Health officials are understood to have been positive about the progress made against Covid-19 during the briefing, paving the way for the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions.

There was no suggestion that anything would hinder the move for mask-wearing to become a guidance rather than a legal mandate in a matter of weeks.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NPHET meeting, officials are understood to have briefed Government this morning that the path is now clear to lift restrictions around mask wearing, making it guidance only.

In a letter to his party members, Varadkar said “Covid cases are falling as are the numbers in hospital and ICU albeit slowly”.

He said Government decisions may be needed in the run up to 28 February on issues such has mask wearing, testing and isolation rules.

Cost of living

The Tánaiste also defended the Government’s cost of living package stating that it gives €500 million back to people and is a substantial intervention by Government.

“Rather than opting for more increases which could have fuelled inflation further, which the opposition parties advocated for, we focused on reducing costs and cutting people’s bills,” he said, stating that all households will receive a €200 deduction from their electricity bill in March or April (depending on when they get their bill).

People in receipt of fuel allowance will receive a cash payment of €125 early next month from the Department of Social Protection. “This is a targeted measure for those most in need,” he added.

Varadkar said that his party members had lots of ideas on how to reduce the cost of living such as reducing hospital charges, reducing student fees and lowering childcare costs.

Childcare and early education is a priority for the Government :given the beneficial impact it has on gender and socio-economic equality, the labour market and family finances”, he said.

However, he said these should be considered in the context of the next Budget which he adds is less than eight months away.

He warns his party that it is essential that Government stick to their fiscal targets and meet our deficit reduction target for 2022.

“Failure to do so would mean less money available for our priorities in 2023 and 2024 and we don’t want to allow that to happen. We have been able to borrow very cheaply as a Government for years now but it clear that the cost of borrowing for Governments is likely to rise in the coming years and this could result in the cost of servicing our national debt rising too. If that happens, we have to find more money just to stand still. So, we need to be prepared for that and we will be,” he states.

‘One-upmanship’

The issue of the announcement of the Sports Capital Grants is something the Fine Gael leader has taken issue with.

He claims that the information relating to sports grants “was given in advance to some Government Deputies and Councillors ahead of those in Fine Gael”.

“This should not happen. I raised this at the Party Leaders Meeting on Monday night. It’s important that TDs and Senators from all three parties should get information at the same time. There is little to be gained from one-upmanship for any party in the long term,” he said.

Varadkar also touched on the issue of roads – which has been a bone of contention between Fine Gael backbenchers and the Green Party recently. A number of rural TDs have questioned why road projects in their area have not received funding for this year.

The Tánaiste said he has received a report he requested on the national road projects that did not receive funding this year, telling his party members that he is “continuing to engage on this at leader level”.