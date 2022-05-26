'This is on you': Beto O'Rourke angrily confronts Texas governor over Uvalde school shooting

TEXAS DEMOCRATIC POLITICIAN Beto O’Rourke was ejected from a press conference held by the state’s Republican governor Greg Abbott last night after confronting him about the mass shooting at a school in Uvalde.

O’Rourke, who has been calling for years for gun reform, confronted Abbott and pointed in the governor’s face and accusing him of doing “nothing” to reduce gun violence.

“This is on you!” O’Rourke fumed at Abbott, who was seated at a table on the stage and surrounded by officials including Texas’s senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, two longstanding pro-gun politicians.

“This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything for the kids of this state,” O’Rourke said. “I’m standing up for the kids of this state to stop this from happening again.”

19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, which ended when the 18-year-old assailant was killed by a Border Patrol team.

Investigators are working to track the massacre that lasted more than 40 minutes at the school.

O’Rourke’s interruption plunged the press conference – where Abbott revealed further details of the attack – into chaos and put security officials on high alert.

The governor sat stone-faced just a few feet away as O’Rourke, a 2020 US presidential candidate who is challenging Abbott for his job this year, confronted him.

“Sir, you are out of line,” someone yelled loudly from the stage at O’Rourke. As he refused to step away, police intervened and voices rose.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, a Republican, shouted at him “you’re a sick son of a bitch (to) come to a deal like this to make a political issue”.

“Why are we letting this happen in this country? Why is this happening in this state, year after year, city after city?” O’Rourke asked reporters after leaving the auditorium.

“This is on all of us if we do not do something,” he said. “We’re going to stop the next one. We’re standing up right here in Uvalde, Texas right now, that’s why I’m here.”

At the meeting, Abbott revealed night that the gunman shared his plan to attack a school on Facebook approximately 15 minutes before opening fire, and that the attack weapon was a AR-15 assault rifle.

Family members of one of the victims killed at a prayer vigil in Uvalde Source: Jae C. Hong/PA

Police urged to charge

Witnesses to the shooting have revealed that they urged police officers to charge into the building as the attack occurred.

Javier Cazares, whose daughter Jacklyn Cazares was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school when he heard about the shooting, arriving while police were still gathered outside the building.

Upset that police were not moving in, he raised the idea of charging into the school with several other bystanders.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” he said. “More could have been done.”

“They were unprepared,” he added.

24-year-old Juan Carranza, who saw the scene from outside his house, across the street, also recalled how nearby women shouted at police officers soon after the attack began.

He also said he had watched as the gunman, Salvador Ramos, crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a nearby funeral home who ran away uninjured.

He said the officers should have entered the school sooner.

“There were more of them. There was just one of him,” he said.

Officials say that Ramos initially “encountered” a school district security officer outside the school, though there were conflicting reports from authorities on whether the men exchanged gunfire.

After running inside, he fired on two arriving Uvalde police officers who were outside the building, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said. The police officers were injured.

After entering the school, Ramos charged into one classroom and began to kill.

He “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom”, Christopher Olivarez of the Department of Public Safety told CNN. “It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter.”

All those killed were in the same classroom, he said.

Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw told reporters that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him, though a department spokesman said later that they could not give a solid estimate of how long the gunman was in the school or when he was killed.

Unending wave

The tragedy is the latest in a seemingly unending wave of mass shootings across the US in recent years. Just ten days earlier, ten black people were shot to death in a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The attack was the deadliest school shooting in the US since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Texas has some of the most gun-friendly laws in the nation and has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the US over the past five years.

Investigators have shed no light on the killer’s motive for the latest attack, which also left at least 17 people wounded.

Texas Governor Abbott said the gunman had no known criminal or mental health history.

He legally bought the rifle and a second one like it last week, just after his 18th birthday, authorities said.

About a half-hour before the mass shooting, he sent the first of three online messages warning about his plans, Abbott said.

He wrote that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman. In the last note, sent about 15 minutes before he reached the school, he said he was going to shoot up an elementary school.

Facebook rapidly released a statement after Abbott’s comments, saying the posts “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy occurred”.

- Contains reporting from © AFP 2022.