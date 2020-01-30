This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tags

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 5:02 PM
Relax, breathe, it's almost Friday.
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The WHO has called for urgent actions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but didn’t declare an official Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

2. #’NOT A BAILOUT’ BAILOUT: A refinancing arrangement for the FAI involving Bank of Ireland, the government and Uefa has been announced.

3. #THE NCT FAILED ITS NCT: The NCT general manager said it won’t be possible to provide full NCT certificates to motorists bringing their vehicles in for a test until surveys on lift equipment are completed, which could take up to three weeks.

4. #DIGGING HOLES: Senator Catherine Noone is free to do an interview with anyone she wishes, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, in the latest development since the senator called the Taoiseach “autistic”.

5. #RIP: The funeral mass for Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley, who were found dead last week, is due to be held tomorrow morning in Rathcoole.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

