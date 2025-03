EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #CHANGE OF PLANS Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon has to dramatically scale back house extension and revamp plans by broadcaster Máiréad Ronan if she is to secure the green light for an extended dream family home at tourism hotspot, Dunmore East.

2. #GUILTY GARDA A garda has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to inciting two other men to rape a woman and to impersonating her online.

3. #HIGH COURT The High Court has allowed Debenhams to appeal against a Labour Court ruling last April that granted workers four weeks’ compensation.

4. #ATHLETICS Ireland’s Charleen Mawdsley says she is “devastated” after withdrawing from this morning’s 400m heats at the European Indoor Championships due to a hamstring issue sustained in the warm-up.

5. #UNDER PRESSURE A survey conducted by MyHome.ie has found that 46% of respondents want rent pressure zones to be abolished while 84% said they believe the government could do more to help the property sector.