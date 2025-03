A SURVEY CONDUCTED by MyHome.ie has found that 46% of respondents want rent pressure zones to be abolished while 84% said they believe the government could do more to help the property sector.

The survey results have also suggested that half of people want to see the introduction of tax breaks for developers with the aim of boosting rental supply, while four in ten (39%) believe developer tax breaks are needed to stimulate housing supply.

According to the survey of 1,853 people conducted in February and March 2025, nine in ten (88%) do not believe enough is being done to use vacant properties to increase housing supply.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of people (66%) believe private sector investment is needed to help deliver more homes, while three-quarters (76%) are worried about the state of the property market in general.

The cost of living is still having a major effect on prospective homebuyers, MyHome.ie said in a statement accompanying the survey results.

Nearly half of the respondents (45%) said they postponed a home purchase due to cost concerns. Of those who are planning a home renovation, 56% said they postponed the work due to cost concerns.

While many employers have been changing their policies on working from home, just 21% of respondents said that their employer’s move away from hybrid working had affected their search for a place to live.

Most of the survey respondents do not see any let-up in the rising cost of property, with 63% expecting property prices to continue to rise over the next year.

That figure was 53% when the same question was asked in the MyHome sentiment survey in May last year.

When it comes to environmental concerns, 59% saying the eco rating of their home is a key priority for them, and 63% agree that the financial investment in renewable energy for a home would be worth it.

Joanne Geary, managing director of MyHome, said: “The significant support for developer tax breaks, as well as the abolition of rent pressure zones, in this survey underscores just how pressing the housing supply issue is for the government.

“It appears that we are getting to the stage where people are less worried about how the crisis is solved, as long as we see progress.”

She said that the cost of living was still a major factor in the housing market.

“On one hand, it is clear that many people are postponing home purchases and renovations due to cost concerns, but on the other hand property prices keep rising.

“Perhaps against this backdrop it is no surprise that a majority of people say they are worried about the state of the property market in general.”