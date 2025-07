EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #KINAHAN X HEZBOLLAH The Kinahan crime group and international drug criminals partnered up with Iranian fundraisers for Hezbollah and paid €5 million up front for the cocaine that was to be shipped to Ireland on board the MV Matthew, The Journal has learned.

2. #DONEGAL CRASH A mother and daughter who died after a road traffic collision on the Inishowen peninsula in Co Donegal on Wednesday evening have been named locally as Natalie McLaughlin and her 6-year-old daughter Ella from Carndonagh.

3. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION Over 22% of the jobs at the International Protection Appeals Tribunal are currently sitting empty.

4. #NEW PARTY Former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he is looking to form a new UK political party.

5. #ROLL WITH IT Oasis will kickstart their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff this evening, their first concert in almost 16 years.