The 5 at 5: Monday

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here’s everything you need to know in Covid-19 news both in Ireland and internationally today.

2. #UNITED KINGDOM: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions in the House of Commons about his government’s plan for an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

3. #FRIENDLY FIRE: The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15.

4. #INSOLVENT: The High Court has made orders confirming the winding up of the Irish arm of related fashion outlets Oasis and Warehouse, which employed some 248 people.

5. #TRIBUTES: Actor Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his son actor Ben Stiller confirmed today.