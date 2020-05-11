The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MAIN POINTS: Here’s everything you need to know in Covid-19 news both in Ireland and internationally today.
2. #UNITED KINGDOM: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions in the House of Commons about his government’s plan for an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
3. #FRIENDLY FIRE: The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15.
4. #INSOLVENT: The High Court has made orders confirming the winding up of the Irish arm of related fashion outlets Oasis and Warehouse, which employed some 248 people.
5. #TRIBUTES: Actor Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his son actor Ben Stiller confirmed today.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS