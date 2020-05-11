This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 May, 2020
Death toll on island of Ireland nears 1,900 and Johnson's 'confusing' plan: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what coronavirus stories are hitting the headlines today.

By Sean Murray Monday 11 May 2020, 8:06 AM
A deserted street in Dublin last week.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE LATEST FIGURES released yesterday showed that 1,893 people have died on the island of Ireland from Covid-19 so far.

The Department of Health in Ireland said yesterday a further 12 people had died bringing the death toll to 1,458 while the Northern Irish authorities confirmed five more deaths bringing the death toll there to 435.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across both jurisdictions has also exceeded 27,000.

A further week of restrictions now lie ahead with phase one of the government’s roadmap to reopening due to begin next Monday 18 May.

Elsewhere, there are concerns in Germany about the spread of the virus after the reproductive rate of the disease rose above 1 following the easing of restrictions.

In the UK, there was criticism at the lack of detail in Boris Johnson’s announcement of the broad plan to lifting restrictions last night.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

