Death toll on island of Ireland nears 1,900 and Johnson's 'confusing' plan: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE LATEST FIGURES released yesterday showed that 1,893 people have died on the island of Ireland from Covid-19 so far.
The Department of Health in Ireland said yesterday a further 12 people had died bringing the death toll to 1,458 while the Northern Irish authorities confirmed five more deaths bringing the death toll there to 435.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus across both jurisdictions has also exceeded 27,000.
A further week of restrictions now lie ahead with phase one of the government’s roadmap to reopening due to begin next Monday 18 May.
Elsewhere, there are concerns in Germany about the spread of the virus after the reproductive rate of the disease rose above 1 following the easing of restrictions.
In the UK, there was criticism at the lack of detail in Boris Johnson’s announcement of the broad plan to lifting restrictions last night.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- Last night, the Department of Health confirmed a further 12 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland along with a further 236 cases.
- As health officials scrambled to ensure that residents of nursing homes and residential centres were tested for Covid-19, one question loomed in the background – what if patients can’t consent?
- The number of patients with Covid-19 in an intensive care unit has fallen to 72, continuing the steady fall from a peak of 160 last month.
- According to the data as of Saturday night, 543 people with Covid-19 were in Irish hospitals, plus a further 196 suspected cases.
- The HSE said yesterday that the cost of PPE will rise to €1 billion this year.
- Politicians in Northern Ireland are to meet today to discuss plans for any easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
- Doctors have warned against an obesity patient “stigma” in the post-pandemic health system.
- Some new and expectant mothers are finding the Covid-19 crisis “very challenging”.
- The GAA President has said that the resumption of its games are unlikely while social distancing remains in place.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- There was concern in Germany as cases rise again with France and Spain set to ease restrictions today.
- A spokesperson denied reports US Vice President Mike Pence was in self-isolation.
- The White House defended the reopening of the economy despite health warnings.
- The UK papers outlined the “confusion” over Boris Johnson’s plans to ease restrictions as described in a pre-recorded speech last night.
- New Zealand will phase out its lockdown over the next 10 days.
- China has reported its first infection in over a month in Wuhan.
- Russia and Brazil both passed grim milestones at the weekend, with Russia’s caseload surpassing 200,000 and the death toll in Brazil rising above 10,000.
