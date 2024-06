EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PILOTS STRIKE Aer Lingus pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action amid an ongoing pay dispute.

2. #NATURE RESTORATION European environment ministers have signed off on the Nature Restoration Law, finally green-lighting the hard-fought for legislation to protect and restore degraded ecosystems.

3. #ARRESTS Two protestors have been arrested for public order offences on the University College Cork campus following a protest held by pro-Palestinian students.

4. #RESTRICTED BREEDS A man was hospitalised yesterday after being attacked by a dog on the restricted breed list in Co Donegal.

5. #DISSOLVED Israeli officials have said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the influential war cabinet that was tasked with steering the war in Gaza.