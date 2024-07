EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: A man has been jailed for eight years for the rape and aggravated sexual assault of a woman in Galway in 2019.

2. #PAY DISPUTE: Pilots’ union IALPA and Aer Lingus are attending the Labour Court again today as the industrial action continues over pay increases.

3. #TRUMP TRIAL: The US Supreme Court ruled that Presidents can be immune from prosecution for ‘official acts’ during their terms.

4. #BUMPER TO BUMPER: Dublin City Councillors have slammed a ‘bizarre overreach‘ as a junior minister is seeking to halt Dublin traffic plan.

5. #ROUND TWO: After a major first round win for the National Rally, what happens next in the French elections?