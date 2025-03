EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #MANNHEIM Two people have died and several others have been injured after a car drove into a crowd of people in the southwestern German city of Mannheim.

2. #COURTS Gardaí have hacked into the phone of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death and discovered video and audio footage of the murder, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

3. #PALESTINE The UN’s Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, has criticised what she sees as the Irish government’s lack of commitment to its own rhetoric when it comes to taking practical steps to support Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation.

4. #RIP Tributes have been paid to Anila Mucaj, who was killed in a road collision when she was out running in Tralee, Co Kerry yesterday morning.

5. #MENACE British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons that Russia is a “menace” to the UK’s waters and skies, with the leader urging the need to secure a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.