The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COURTS: Aaron Brady has been sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
2. #CIRCUIT BREAKER: The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed to close schools, pubs and restaurants for four weeks; a record high 1,217 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.
3. #NURSING HOME OUTBREAK: A fourth resident at a Laois nursing home has died after contracting Covid-19, the nursing home said in a statement.
4. #TUAM: Campaigners and academics have called for the government to prevent records compiled by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes being sealed for 30 years.
5. #LEAVING CERT: Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that the Government will establish a non-statutory independent review of the Calculated Grades process.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
