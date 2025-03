EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #EUROPE AND UKRAINE Ukraine president Volodymr Zelenskyy thanked the EU’s leaders for their show of support as he arrived in Brussels for a special summit on the Ukraine war and European defence.

2. #COALITION OF THE WILLING Around 20 countries have held talks with the UK about being part of a potential coalition to support Ukraine during a ceasefire, with Micheál Martin commenting on Ireland’s possible involvement today at a Brussels summit.

3. #CONOR MCGREGOR The High Court has awarded costs against the martial arts fighter in the proceedings brought against him by Nikita Hand over CCTV footage that was shown during last year’s civil trial.

4. #SLIABH LIAG Two people have been found guilty of murdering a 66-year-old man whose body was thrown over cliffs in Donegal.

5. #FORMERLY IRISH WATER Thousands of people are missing out on compensation from Uisce Éireann by complaining to their public representatives rather than the company itself.