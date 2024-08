EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #SUNKEN YACHT Divers searching the wreck of a superyacht that sank off Sicily have recovered the body of British entrepreneur Mike Lynch.

2. #MEASLES The HSE has issued an urgent alert to people who were on board a bus from Dublin Airport to Clonmel in Co Tipperary last Saturday, as well as to passengers on board an Aer Lingus flight from Naples.

3. #ASSAULT Gardaí say they are investigating a “serious assault” that occurred on Monday 5 August in Co Westmeath.

4. #WEATHER WARNINGS Much of the country will be under either a wind or rain warning from tonight as the weather turns rough with the arrival of Storm Lilian.

5. #MAKING WAVES Ireland’s first ever national swimming strategy is being revealed today, as the country seeks to make pools and lessons more viable, just weeks after Team Ireland’s success in the Olympics.