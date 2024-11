EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #THE FINAL COUNTDOWN After a frantic three week campaign, politicians are scattered across the country today making one final pitch to voters ahead of polls opening in the general election tomorrow.

2. #LABANON Israel has conducted an air strike on a Hezbollah weapons facility, the first since a ceasefire in the war in Lebanon took effect.

3. #ALLEGATIONS TV presenter Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef after the BBC received complaints from individuals about historical allegations of misconduct.

4. #WAX MUSEUM The Irish Museum has removed Conor McGregor’s waxwork from display at its site in Dublin.

5. #SOCIAL MEDIA BAN The Australian senate has passed a social media ban for young children that will soon become a world-first law.