THE IRISH WAX Museum has removed Conor McGregor’s waxwork from display at its site in Dublin.

A spokesperson told The Journal that McGregor’s wax likeness was no longer on view in the ’Sports Icons Room’, where it had previously stood alongside Jack Charlton, George Best, Steve Collins and various other famous Irish sports stars.

The waxwork was removed from the public eye two weeks ago, shortly after court proceedings began for Nikita Hand’s civil case against McGregor. The UFC fighter’s sculpture had been installed in the Irish Wax Museum in 2017.

McGregor's wax sculpture, pictured alongside a sculpture of incumbent US president Donald Trump. Rolling News Rolling News

McGregor was found to have sexually assaulted Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018, and the High Court civil case jury awarded the victim over €248,000 in damages.

The Irish Wax Museum has become the latest in a string of nationwide brands and businesses distancing themselves from McGregor.

Several major retail chains including Tesco, Musgrave, the Barry Group and BWG Foods have confirmed that they will cease selling alcohol products associated with the 36-year-old Dubliner.

The company that owns the Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey that McGregor co-founded also confirmed this week that it would no longer be using his name and image for their branding.