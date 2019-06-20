This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: A boy not involved in the murder of Ana Kriegel has been wrongly identified online as one of her killers.

2. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is “enormous hostility” towards the UK from EU members over the prospect of any future extensions to Brexit. 

3. #BOGUS SELF-EMPLOYMENT: An association representing pilots has said female pilots in bogus self-employment have to choose between quitting their jobs or terminating their pregnancies.

4. #NEXT PM: In the first of two votes today, Conservative MPs have eliminated Sajid Javid from the running to be party leader. 

5. #CSO: Malahide in Dublin has the highest median household income of any large town in Ireland, according to new figures published today by the Central Statistics Office.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

