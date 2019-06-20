The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: A boy not involved in the murder of Ana Kriegel has been wrongly identified online as one of her killers.

2. #BREXIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there is “enormous hostility” towards the UK from EU members over the prospect of any future extensions to Brexit.

3. #BOGUS SELF-EMPLOYMENT: An association representing pilots has said female pilots in bogus self-employment have to choose between quitting their jobs or terminating their pregnancies.

4. #NEXT PM: In the first of two votes today, Conservative MPs have eliminated Sajid Javid from the running to be party leader.

5. #CSO: Malahide in Dublin has the highest median household income of any large town in Ireland, according to new figures published today by the Central Statistics Office.