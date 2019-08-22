The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PSC: The Department of Social Protection has confirmed that it intends to publish the Data Protection Commission’s report on the Public Services Card (PSC) on its website.

2. #BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a “useful” month of talks to find a solution to the Brexit impasse.

3. #MERCURY RISING: The weather is on the rise again with warm and sunny days expected this weekend with temperatures set to hit 24 degrees.

4. #SHAKE UP: Gardaí on the frontline are digesting the news that the entire governance structure within the organisation is to change in the next two years.

5. #DUNDRUM: Gardaí in South Dublin have identified a number of teenagers they believe were part of a gang which assaulted a young Muslim teenager in Dundrum on Sunday afternoon.