This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 4:55 PM
54 minutes ago 1,629 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4778000
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PSC: The Department of Social Protection has confirmed that it intends to publish the Data Protection Commission’s report on the Public Services Card (PSC) on its website.

2. #BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a “useful” month of talks to find a solution to the Brexit impasse. 

3. #MERCURY RISING: The weather is on the rise again with warm and sunny days expected this weekend with temperatures set to hit 24 degrees. 

4. #SHAKE UP: Gardaí on the frontline are digesting the news that the entire governance structure within the organisation is to change in the next two years. 

5. #DUNDRUM: Gardaí in South Dublin have identified a number of teenagers they believe were part of a gang which assaulted a young Muslim teenager in Dundrum on Sunday afternoon. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie