Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 14 May 2020, 4:56 PM
30 minutes ago 1,280 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TENSION: Letters published today show the HSE expressed concern over last month’s announcement by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that testing for Covid-19 would be significantly expanded to cover 100,000 suspected cases a week.

2. #SCOUTING IRELAND: A long-awaited report into past cases of abuse in Scouting Ireland has found that there was a “cover up” and a “failure to report”.

3. #COURTS: The State has argued that a review of the sentence imposed on a teenage boy, who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app, after a five-year period is too early.

4. #SCREENING: Delaying the resumption of non-Covid-19 care is a matter of “life and death”, Labour leader Alan Kelly said today.

5. #REOPENING: Ikea has announced that it will reopen its two Dublin outlets next week if the government decides to begins phase one of its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

