The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TENSION: Letters published today show the HSE expressed concern over last month’s announcement by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that testing for Covid-19 would be significantly expanded to cover 100,000 suspected cases a week.

2. #SCOUTING IRELAND: A long-awaited report into past cases of abuse in Scouting Ireland has found that there was a “cover up” and a “failure to report”.

3. #COURTS: The State has argued that a review of the sentence imposed on a teenage boy, who tried to murder a woman he met on an internet dating app, after a five-year period is too early.



4. #SCREENING: Delaying the resumption of non-Covid-19 care is a matter of “life and death”, Labour leader Alan Kelly said today.

5. #REOPENING: Ikea has announced that it will reopen its two Dublin outlets next week if the government decides to begins phase one of its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions.