The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19 PUP: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that the pandemic unemployment payment will be extended “for months, not weeks”, but that those who worked part-time prior to the crisis will see the amount they receive cut.

2. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: Leo Varadkar also told the Dáil that we’ve witnessed “the absence of moral leadership or words of understanding, comfort or healing from whence they should have come” in the US in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

3. #MADELEINE MCCANN: German authorities have said they believe British three-year-old Madeleine McCann is dead and police are treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

4. #LIFTING LOCKDOWN: The government has made proposals to the National Public Health Emergency Team to bring forward the easing of some restrictions.

#HIGH COURT: Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters are facing a significant legal bill after the High Court ruled they must pay the costs of their failed attempt to challenge laws brought in due to Covid-19.