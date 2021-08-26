#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 26 August 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 4:56 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AFGHANISTAN: At least five people have been confirmed dead with another dozen wounded following two explosions in Kabul this afternoon.

2. #OFFICIAL VISIT: French president Emmanuel Macron has said he is “not putting pressure” on Ireland over its corporation tax rate during an official state visit.  

3. #GOLD MEDAL: Ellen Keane said she trusted herself to do something special in the pool this morning, before she put in a career-best performance on her way to Paralympic gold. 

4. #BIRDWATCH IRELAND: The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to carry out a statutory investigation into BirdWatch Ireland after a number of concerns were raised in relation to the company. 

5. #COVID-19: Australia today reported more than 1,000 new local coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic, as a Delta variant outbreak surged in Sydney.

