The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANNA KRIEGEL: Evidence has been given in Day 6 of the trial of two boys who have pleaded not guilty to the teenager’s murder in May 2018.

2. #SAORADH: The head offices of the political group have been searched today as part of the murder investigation into the death of Lyra McKee.

3. #NATIONAL BROADBAND PLAN: Cabinet is expected to approve the €3 billion plan which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland.

4. #DEBATE: Pat Kenny has said that he is “used to Peter Casey” as he prepares to host another television debate with the European election candidate.

5. #DEPORTATION: An Irish couple in Australia – facing deportation because their three-year-old son has cystic fibrosis – have had their appeal rejected.