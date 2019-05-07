This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 7 May 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/James Mearns
Image: Shutterstock/James Mearns

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANNA KRIEGEL: Evidence has been given in Day 6 of the trial of two boys who have pleaded not guilty to the teenager’s murder in May 2018.

2. #SAORADH: The head offices of the political group have been searched today as part of the murder investigation into the death of Lyra McKee.

3. #NATIONAL BROADBAND PLAN: Cabinet is expected to approve the €3 billion plan which aims to bring high-speed internet to more than 540,000 homes, farms and businesses across rural Ireland.

4. #DEBATE: Pat Kenny has said that he is “used to Peter Casey” as he prepares to host another television debate with the European election candidate.

5. #DEPORTATION: An Irish couple in Australia – facing deportation because their three-year-old son has cystic fibrosis – have had their appeal rejected

