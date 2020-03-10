This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 March, 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/FJZEA
Image: Shutterstock/FJZEA

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The Irish government changed it advice to recommend not travelling to Italy and Ryanair said it would be cancelling all flights to and from the country from Friday night.

2. #CORONAVIRUS 2.0: Trinity College Dublin announced that all lectures will be delivered online for the rest of the semester in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus as Italy began its first day in total lockdown. 

3. #CONTACTLESS: AIB CURRENT ACCOUNT customers will be charged for contactless payments along with more maintenance and transaction fees from 30 May this year. 

4. #GRAND CANAL: Gardaí said that anti-social crime in the area around the Grand Canal in the capital has “dramatically declined” since the introduction of a special patrol despite a serious assault in the area on Sunday. 

5. #STROKESTOWN: A judge has directed that three siblings be arrested by Gardaí and brought before the High Court over their alleged failure to comply with an order to vacate their Co Roscommon home

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

