The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19: Minister Health Simon Harris has said Ireland needs to take further measures to “toughen up” checks at airports and ports to ensure people are self-isolating when entering the country.
2. #SEIZURE: Three people have been arrested and drugs with an estimated street value of €1.1 million has been seized following searches of cars and properties in the North East yesterday.
3. #REOPENING: McDonald’s is to begin reopening restaurants in Ireland, starting with six in Dublin which will open for drive-thru orders only.
4. #TESTING: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that the use of face masks by the public should form part of plans for reopening Ireland from the Covid-19 lock-down.
5. #FLIGHTS: Ryanair has announced a plan to restore 40% of its flight schedule from 1 July, as Ryanair Holdings’ CEO Michael O’Leary called the two-week mandatory quarantine for travellers into the UK “ineffective”, “unenforceable “, and “not based in science”.
