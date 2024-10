EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SINN FÉIN SCANDALS Garda sources have said officers have not yet been able to locate the letter Sinn Féin claims it submitted on its internal investigation against Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley.

2. #INSTIUTIONAL ABUSE Legislation to protect the records of survivors of Ireland’s institutional past is to be brought forward to the Oireachtas next week.

3. #ASYLUM SEEKERS Europe’s human rights commissioner said he is “alarmed” that single men seeking asylum in Ireland are not offered accommodation and often end up sleeping rough.

4. #IDF The UN Security Council has expressed “strong concern” after Israel fired on and wounded UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon during intensified fighting, reiterating its support for their role in supporting security in the region.

5. #COLD HARD CASH Finance Minister Jack Chambers will outline to Cabinet today that under the new National Payment strategy all government departments and bodies under their aegis will have to accept cash or facilitate cash payments.