Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 29 November 2023 Dublin: 3°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

923
3
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #RIOTS Four complaints been received by the garda watchdog in connection with the policing operation during the riots in Dublin last Thursday, The Journal has learned.

2. #DÁIL Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly has been criticised for waving a photo in the Dáil of a man, sitting and drinking from a can near the school close to where the stabbing attack in Dublin happened last Thursday.

3. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION There was a 415% increase in asylum applications last year when compared to 2019, new data has revealed.

4. #RELEASED The father of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, who was released last Saturday after being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for almost 50 days, has said his daughter would only speak in whispers after she was freed

5. #COP28 The Irish delegation at COP28 is set to push for fossil fuel companies to ‘pay their way’ as countries look to strike deals to ramp up climate action and avoid catastrophic temperature rise.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     