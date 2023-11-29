EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIOTS Four complaints been received by the garda watchdog in connection with the policing operation during the riots in Dublin last Thursday, The Journal has learned.

Advertisement

2. #DÁIL Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly has been criticised for waving a photo in the Dáil of a man, sitting and drinking from a can near the school close to where the stabbing attack in Dublin happened last Thursday.

3. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION There was a 415% increase in asylum applications last year when compared to 2019, new data has revealed.

4. #RELEASED The father of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, who was released last Saturday after being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for almost 50 days, has said his daughter would only speak in whispers after she was freed.

5. #COP28 The Irish delegation at COP28 is set to push for fossil fuel companies to ‘pay their way’ as countries look to strike deals to ramp up climate action and avoid catastrophic temperature rise.