EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUYING A HOME Property prices increased by 7.9% in the 12 months to May, with the median price of a home costing €370,000.

Advertisement

2. #INQUESTS The father of three children killed by their mother at their family home in south Dublin five years ago has welcomed news that inquests into their deaths are scheduled to be heard before the end of the year.

3. #ISRAEL RELATIONS The Taoiseach has said a €3.6 million investment in Israel is “not going to fund any war” in response to claims that Ireland was funding a genocide in Gaza.

4. #PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Galway Independent TD Catherine Connolly has confirmed that she has officially reached the 20 Oireachtas nominations needed to launch a campaign for the presidency today.

5. #EUROMILLIONAIRES A family syndicate has officially claimed their record-breaking EuroMillions prize of €250m.