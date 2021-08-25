The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BACK TO SCHOOL: Teachers unions have said they are “alarmed” that unvaccianted pregnant teachers are being sent back to school before getting the opportunity to achieve significant protection against Covid-19.

2. #ELECTRIC PICNIC: Laois County Council has said there is “no provision in law” to revisit the refusal of a licence for Electric Picnic to take place next month.

3. #AFGHANISTAN: Afghans face an increasingly desperate race to escape life under the Taliban after President Joe Biden confirmed US-led evacuations will end next week.

4. #BEACON HOSPITAL: A HSE review has found “no blame” on a school offered Covid-19 vaccines by the Beacon Hospital.

5. #ONLYFANS: The online subscription service announced it has reversed its plan to prohibit sexually explicit content from October.