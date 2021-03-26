The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINES: What deliveries can Ireland and the EU expect from April onwards? We take a look here.

2. #COVID-19: The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland has fallen slightly to 308.

3. #MENTAL HEALTH UNIT: Nearly four years after it was recommended and amid Covid-19 delays, plans are underway for Ireland’s first mother and baby mental health unit.

4. #NUI GALWAY: People who experienced difficult events as children may be struggling with their mental health more than others during the pandemic, a research team has theorised.

5. #EUROPEAN UNION: The EU has warned that it will ban drugs firms from exporting Covid-19 vaccines to the UK and other countries until they make good on their promised deliveries to the bloc.6.

6. #UNITED STATES: At least five people are dead after a series of tornadoes hatched by early spring “super cell” storms tore across Alabama and moved into Georgia early today.

7. #DAFFODIL DAY: The Irish Cancer Society’s annual fundraising campaign to raise donations is happening online today for the second time during the pandemic.

8. #STUCK IN THE SUEZ: Egypt has temporarily closed the Suez Canal in response to the blocking of the waterway by the Panama-flagged ship the Ever Given.