The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #JEWISH TOMB SITE: At least 44 people have been killed in a massive stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in northern Israel, with rescue workers facing chaotic crowds while trying to evacuate the injured.
2. #LEVEL 3 PLUS: A wide range easing of restrictions has been announced by the Government in four bouts over May and June – starting with hairdressers, intercounty travel, retail and outdoor gatherings in May, and hospitality in June.
3. #GARDAÍ: Five men have been arrested after a shot was fired at gardaí during a search operation in Cork city this evening. Pipe bombs and axes were seized.
4. #THE NORTH: Pubs, restaurants and cafés are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining in Northern Ireland from today.
5. #FACTCHECK: Yes, Black people are disproportionately affected by fatal US police shootings – Black people are fatally shot by US police at a higher rate than white people relative to their proportion of the population.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #VACCINES: There was an increase of 25% in the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered this week compared to last week – here’s how our vaccine rollout is going.
7. #GHOST SHIP FIRE: The fire brigade has “substantially extinguished” a blaze onboard the wreck of the former ‘ghost ship’ the MV Alta near Ballycotton in Co Cork.
8. #WTO: As virus cases and death tolls linked to Covid-19 continue to spiral in the global South, particularly in India, the World Trade Organization will meet today basis to discuss a proposal to waive intellectual property (IP) rules around vaccines.
COMMENTS