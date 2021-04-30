#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 30 April 2021
The 8 at 8: Friday

A wide range of Covid restrictions to be lifted, 44 people killed at an Israeli pilgrimage, and the North opens up pubs.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 30 Apr 2021, 8:00 AM
It's Friday. Treat yourself.
It's Friday. Treat yourself.
Image: Shutterstock/Melica

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JEWISH TOMB SITE: At least 44 people have been killed in a massive stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage site in northern Israel, with rescue workers facing chaotic crowds while trying to evacuate the injured.

2. #LEVEL 3 PLUS: A wide range easing of restrictions has been announced by the Government in four bouts over May and June – starting with hairdressers, intercounty travel, retail and outdoor gatherings in May, and hospitality in June. 

3. #GARDAÍ: Five men have been arrested after a shot was fired at gardaí during a search operation in Cork city this evening. Pipe bombs and axes were seized.

4. #THE NORTH: Pubs, restaurants and cafés are allowed to reopen for outdoor dining in Northern Ireland from today.

5. #FACTCHECK: Yes, Black people are disproportionately affected by fatal US police shootings – Black people are fatally shot by US police at a higher rate than white people relative to their proportion of the population.

6. #VACCINES: There was an increase of 25% in the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered this week compared to last week – here’s how our vaccine rollout is going.

7. #GHOST SHIP FIRE: The fire brigade has “substantially extinguished” a blaze onboard the wreck of the former ‘ghost ship’ the MV Alta near Ballycotton in Co Cork.

8. #WTO: As virus cases and death tolls linked to Covid-19 continue to spiral in the global South, particularly in India, the World Trade Organization will meet today basis to discuss a proposal to waive intellectual property (IP) rules around vaccines.

