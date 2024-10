GOOD MORNING.

Israel continues attacks

1. Israel bombed south Beirut at least 10 times late on Thursday, Lebanese sources said, after it launched its deadliest strike on the occupied West Bank in decades.

The escalating assaults by Israel come as it weighs retaliation for Iran’s barrage of missiles fired at the country, with the United States saying Israel hitting Iranian oil facilities is on the table.

Wild not free

2. Experts believe a disturbing trend, known as cyber-enabled wildlife crime, is contributing to higher incidents of wildlife harm.

And despite a wealth of digital evidence, authorities are unable to take action on the organised animal cruelty due to a lack of resources and high burdens of proof required in court.

Obesity treatment

3. Patients are considering going abroad for drastic weight loss surgery as the waiting list at one of the two public clinics in the country is so long.

Mary O’Rourke

4. Tributes have been paid to former government minister Mary O’Rourke, who died yesterday, with Mary McAleese describing her as “an iconic person” who was a “straight talker”.

Weather warning

5. Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rain warning for Cork and Kerry for Saturday.

The warning will be in effect from midnight tonight until 11pm on Saturday.

Baby death

6. A coroner is to raise awareness with the HSE about the potential danger of baby slings following the death of a five-week-old baby boy due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in Dublin two years ago.

A pathologist told an inquest into the death of baby Ruadhán Bradshaw-Hall that there was a risk factor associated with the use of slings for babies and SIDS.

Exchequer report

7. The State has raised €68.2 billion in taxes so far this year, an 11% increase when compared to figures last year.

7 October

8. Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter has strongly criticised a decision by a Sinn Féin councillor to call a meeting next Monday to discuss the Occupied Territories Bill, which would ban trade between Ireland and illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine.

Monday marks the first anniversary of the deadly 7 October Hamas attacks on Israel.