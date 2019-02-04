The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GAMBLING: There have been at least around 800 cases in Ireland where people sought help with gambling addiction since 2015, but official HSE figures have been labelled “the tip of the iceberg”.

2. #EMILIANO SALA: The missing plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala and its pilot David Ibbotson has been located.

3. #BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss alternative arrangements to the Irish backstop with a working group including Eurosceptic MPs, as three days of talks begin today.

4. #VENEZUELA: The country’s President, Nicolas Maduro, has rejected an ultimatum by European countries to call snap elections after opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself the Latin American country’s legitimate leader.

5. #RYANAIR: Airline Ryanair has announced a €20 million loss for the third quarter of 2018 with Michael O’Leary remaining CEO until at least 2024.

6. #PHOENIX PARK DEER: The Office of Public Works sold the carcasses of deer shot by a state-hired marksman in the Phoenix Park to a game dealer for €3,500 last year.

7. #PAPAL VISIT: The Pontiff’s historic visit to the United Arab Emirates culminates tomorrow with the first-ever papal Mass on the Arabian Peninsula.

8. #BARRACKS SECURITY: The state has spent over €100,000 on private security in the past three years for an army barracks that has been unused for over six years.

9. #FORECAST: Today is set to be bright and dry in most areas with varying cloud and good sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

