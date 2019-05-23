This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 23 May 2019, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,679 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647792
Image: Shutterstock/Moving Moment
Image: Shutterstock/Moving Moment

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day

1. #SHOOTINGS: Two 22-year-old men shot dead in Dublin yesterday have been named as Sean Little and Jordan Davis. 

2. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has come under siege as her closest supporters in Cabinet rallied against her new Brexit plans.

3. #INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on course for a major victory in the world’s biggest election.

4.  #COMPLAINTS: Fine Gael is requesting that Google and Facebook remove ads directing people to a website targeting European election candidate Maria Walsh.

5. #AWARD: Irish author Jan Carson has won the European Union Prize for Literature.

6. #ELECTIONS: It’s the last day of canvassing today ahead of tomorrow’s European and local elections with voting already taking place off Donegal, Galway and Mayo. 

7. #NATIONAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Health minister Simon Harris is facing calls to remove private clinics from the new National Children’s Hospital after their construction was criticised by healthcare groups.

8. #DUBLIN BUS: A candidate running for European Parliament has threatened to launch legal proceedings against Dublin Bus over its ban on political advertisements.

9. #WEATHER: Today will be mostly cloudy with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie