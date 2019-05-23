The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day

1. #SHOOTINGS: Two 22-year-old men shot dead in Dublin yesterday have been named as Sean Little and Jordan Davis.

2. #BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has come under siege as her closest supporters in Cabinet rallied against her new Brexit plans.

3. #INDIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on course for a major victory in the world’s biggest election.

4. #COMPLAINTS: Fine Gael is requesting that Google and Facebook remove ads directing people to a website targeting European election candidate Maria Walsh.

5. #AWARD: Irish author Jan Carson has won the European Union Prize for Literature.

6. #ELECTIONS: It’s the last day of canvassing today ahead of tomorrow’s European and local elections with voting already taking place off Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

7. #NATIONAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Health minister Simon Harris is facing calls to remove private clinics from the new National Children’s Hospital after their construction was criticised by healthcare groups.

8. #DUBLIN BUS: A candidate running for European Parliament has threatened to launch legal proceedings against Dublin Bus over its ban on political advertisements.

9. #WEATHER: Today will be mostly cloudy with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

