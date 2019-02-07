This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 7:53 AM
34 minutes ago 1,591 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4481017

Source: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EMILIANO SALA: British investigators have recovered a body from the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala in the English Channel.

2. #EIGHTH REF: Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that the Rotunda maternity hospital has been informed that it must offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11 weeks as it had been doing.

3. #BREXIT: Theresa May visits Brussels today, after the UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn made a list of demands upon which the Labour party would support her. 

4. #MY OPTIONS: A bogus website calling itself ‘My Options’ – but not run by the HSE – still appears on the first page of Google search; TDs want to bring in legislation that would force the search engine and other tech companies to take down “harmful” content.

5. #STAND WITH NURSES: Nurses and midwives enter their third day of industrial action, which starts from 8am today. The Irish Times reports that ambulance staff will join the sixth day of strike action, which will take place next Friday.

6. #BAFTA: Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer’s name was removed from the nomination for Best British Film following new allegations of sexual misconduct against the director, reports the BBC.

7. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: Cash, weapons, phones and other paraphernalia were seized by gardaí in Blanchardstown, Dublin yesterday.

8. #CHA CHING: Salaries are to rise by 5% on average, and by up to 20% for in demand and emerging niche skills this year, according to the Morgan McKinley Irish Salary Guide.

