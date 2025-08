GOOD MORNING.

Children’s Hospital

1. Of the 1,000 car parking spaces that will be available at the new National Children’s Hospital, just 100 of them will be free-of-charge for families in need.

Teenage offenders

2. The number of children referred to the Irish Probation Service last year was the highest in ten years.

Haiti kidnapping

3. An Irishwoman is among nine people kidnapped from an orphanage near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince yesterday.

Gaza

4. Hundreds of former Israeli security officials, including former heads of intelligence agencies, have urged US President Donald Trump to pressure their own government to end the war in Gaza.

Alleged assault

5. A man in his 30s has been arrested following an alleged assault that took place in Sligo Town in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tusla going overbudget

6. Tusla has warned it will blow its budget by nearly €68 million this year as it struggles to deal with huge demand for its services.

House arrest

7. A Brazilian judge has placed former president Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest for breaking a social media ban, escalating a dramatic standoff between the court and the politician, who is accused of plotting a coup.

Climate change

8. Some 17 heat records were broken in Japan yesterday, the weather agency said, after the country sweltered through its hottest ever June and July.