The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #MEAT PLANTS: Trade union SIPTU is aware of a group of workers at a meat processing plant who have been told their contracts will not be renewed because of the high risk associated with their living situation in a Direct Provision centre.

2. #OXFORD VACCINE: The development of a potential Covid-19 vaccine made by Oxford and pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has been paused after a UK volunteer fell ill.

3. #IT’S BACK: The government has approved its 2020 Brexit Readiness Action Plan, which will focus on telling businesses that there is still time to prepare, but that they need to do so soon.

4. #OPENING HOURS: Publicans have said if pubs are prevented from opening in Dublin and Limerick due to Covid-19, it would be a “body blow” to the sector.

5. #BIG PHIL: Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has told the Kilkenny People that the government launched a “full scale attack” on him, and that he did not receive due process.

6. #CREAGH LANE: Men who were sexually abused as children by a teacher at their Limerick primary school will protest outside the Dáil and the Department of Education today, RTÉ News reports.

7. #GIVE AND TAKE: Controversial legislation that would override elements of Boris Johnson’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels and breach international law will be published today.

8. #THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: The pensioner featured in a viral photo of him enjoying a pint with a little clock on his table has told The Independent that “health is more important” than the pubs, but added that “It’s good to get a pint now and again”.