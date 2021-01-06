The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #SURGE IN CASES: Cabinet is today expected to sign off on the closure of schools until at least February, following last night’s sub-committee on Covid-19. Construction sites are also expected to close until next month.
2. #TRAVEL: All travellers coming into Ireland from any country will have to provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours under new plans agreed by the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19.
3. #GEORGIA: US media outlets are calling one of two key Senate races in Georgia in favour of Democrat Raphael Warnock, as counting enters its final hours.
4. #ICU CAPACITY: We’re in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, so how robust is our intensive care capacity? There were 840 patients in hospital with Covid-19 yesterday – hospital numbers peaked at 881 in mid-April last year.
5. #SMEAR TESTS: CervicalCheck said GPs are under pressure as a result of the surge in Covid-19 cases, and may not be able to offer screening appointments in the short term RTÉ reports.
6. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: A Wisconsin prosecutor says he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralysed and setting off protests in the city.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
7. #BREXIT COSTS: Consumers have been reminded about new Brexit costs now in place for online retail following on from the UK’s complete exit from the EU.
8. #WELFARE: A memo will be brought to Cabinet today seeking to keep the current Pandemic Unemployment Payment rates in place until 31 March.
COMMENTS