The 8 at 8: Wednesday

1. #SURGE IN CASES: Cabinet is today expected to sign off on the closure of schools until at least February, following last night’s sub-committee on Covid-19. Construction sites are also expected to close until next month.

2. #TRAVEL: All travellers coming into Ireland from any country will have to provide a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours under new plans agreed by the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19.

3. #GEORGIA: US media outlets are calling one of two key Senate races in Georgia in favour of Democrat Raphael Warnock, as counting enters its final hours.

4. #ICU CAPACITY: We’re in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, so how robust is our intensive care capacity? There were 840 patients in hospital with Covid-19 yesterday – hospital numbers peaked at 881 in mid-April last year.

5. #SMEAR TESTS: CervicalCheck said GPs are under pressure as a result of the surge in Covid-19 cases, and may not be able to offer screening appointments in the short term RTÉ reports.

6. #BLACK LIVES MATTER: A Wisconsin prosecutor says he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralysed and setting off protests in the city.

7. #BREXIT COSTS: Consumers have been reminded about new Brexit costs now in place for online retail following on from the UK’s complete exit from the EU.

8. #WELFARE: A memo will be brought to Cabinet today seeking to keep the current Pandemic Unemployment Payment rates in place until 31 March.