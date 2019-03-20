This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 March, 2019
The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 7:53 AM
51 minutes ago 2,435 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4551187
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHRISTCHURCH: The first victims of last week’s twin mosque attack in Christchurch have been laid to rest in New Zealand. 

2. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to formally request that Brexit be postponed. May is due to write to the European Union, likely asking it to agree to extending Article 50 until 30 June.

3. #GAMBLING: The government is set to approve a plan to establish a gambling regulatory authority

4.#CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Project Director for the National Children’s Hospital, engineer John Pollock, has resigned from his role after over five years in the job.

5. #WRC: A woman who alleged that she was discriminated against by her landlord has been awarded €12,000 following a hearing before the Workplace Relations Commission.

6. #CANNABIS: A new study has revealed that people who use cannabis every day are three times more likely to suffer from a psychotic disorder than those who don’t use the drug at all. 

7. #FAI: Sport Ireland has said it is seeking “urgent clarification” surrounding details of a €100,000 loan provided by John Delaney to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) two years ago.

8. #WEATHER: Today will be mild and mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and a little patchy drizzle.

